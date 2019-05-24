Three D.C. firefighters were injured while responding to a crash on the 14th Street Bridge during Friday’s rush hour, authorities said.

Around 5 p.m., the D.C. Fire Department responded to a hit-and-run collision reported on the northbound lanes of the bridge, D.C. Fire spokesman Doug Buchanan said.

Three firefighters were struck by a vehicle, a spokesman for D.C. police said, and two were transported to a hospital. Two had injuries that were minor, the police spokesman said, and the other had injures that were serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the firefighters remained at the scene, according to the police spokesman.

A motorist involved in the hit-and-run was also transported to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the scene.

One firefighter lost consciousness at the scene, according to Buchanan, but was conscious when transported.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news