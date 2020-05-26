The report surfaced over Memorial Day weekend, a time when the governor had lifted restrictions in parts of the state popular for weekend getaways while urging residents to stay at home. In a news conference Tuesday, Whitmer said her husband, Marc Mallory, was joking when he name-dropped her. Neither she — nor her critics — were laughing.

“My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week,” Whitmer said. “He regrets it. I wish it wouldn’t have happened.”

The incident has fanned the flames of criticism of the governor, who has faced lawsuits, death threats, protests and the ire of President Trump over her efforts to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The Republican-led statehouse sued her for extending an emergency declaration without seeking their approval, but lost last week. Last month, they raised questions when Whitmer tapped two firms with links to the Democratic Party for coronavirus tracking — forcing her to change course.

But, as in other states, there have been other movements against the restrictions, some of which have drawn extremists and fringe activists, including those opposed to vaccine mandates. In Tuesday’s news conference, she lamented the violent rhetoric that had emerged.

“My family has had men with automatic rifles standing in view of our front window outside of our home,” Whitmer said. “My daughters have seen the likeness of their mother hung from a noose in effigy.”

“Covid-19 has been a tough chapter for all of us,” she said.

A barber about an hour outside of Lansing defied the state’s orders earlier this month and reopened his shop, drawing supporters who came to demonstrate against the restrictions in front of his shop. Members of the Michigan militia, some heavily armed, were also posted outside with plans to interfere with law enforcement if they arrived to arrest the barber.

And last month, protesters, many of them armed, streamed in to the state capitol and demanded to be let in to the chamber of the House, creating a spectacle that left many lawmakers shaken and led to calls to bar firearms from the capitol. The protests have also featured Confederate flags, nooses, signs that compared Whitmer to Adolf Hitler and “lock her up!” chants.

Despite the high-profile tussles, Michiganders overwhelmingly approve of her handling of the pandemic. According to a Post-Ipsos poll, 72 percent of residents approve of how she’s managed the pandemic, despite the fact her restrictions are taking a growing toll on the state’s economy.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Tad Dowker, owner of a company that installs docks for residents with summer homes in northern Michigan, said that his employees relayed to him that a man had called who “wanted his boat in the water by the weekend,” according to the Detroit Free Press. But the company was backed up, in part because of the governor’s orders that shut down their business for several weeks.

Then, the employee told Dowker, the man said: “I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?’”

“As you can imagine, it does make a difference, that would put you to the back of the line!!!” Dowker wrote in the post. “I love it when karma comes around, even if just in small doses.”

Efforts to reach Dowker over Facebook, at his company and through a message left with a relative were unsuccessful. Later, his company posted a statement that has also since been removed, saying the governor’s husband was respectful when learning he would not be getting special treatment.

Dowker’s post was widely shared and picked up by Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, who railed against Whitmer for urging residents to stay home while her husband headed to their lake cottage.

