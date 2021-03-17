Firefighters responded and were told someone was trapped in the basement. The victim was found and taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The woman, identified as Nylsa Clark, of Ashburn, died Tuesday, officials said.
Five other people who were in the home were treated at hospitals. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury, according to officials.
Laura Rinehart, a spokeswoman for the county fire department, said in a statement that the county’s fire marshal’s office had determined that the fire was accidental and caused by “an unattended candle inside the home.”
Those inside the house were “alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms allowing them to escape and call for help,” Rinehart said in the statement.