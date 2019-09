A man attacked people on a hiking trail in Rock Creek Park twice in the past few weeks, and authorities are looking for him, the U.S. Park Police said Friday.

In one of the incidents, the assailant grabbed a jogger’s buttocks, the Park Police said.

In statements, the Park Police said a sex offense was reported Aug. 4 at 3 p.m., and an assault at 7:40 a.m. on Sept. 9.