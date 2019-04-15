Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House in February. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Prosecutors in Maryland dropped criminal charges against a woman accused of accosting White House counselor Kellyanne Conway over her political views at a Mexican restaurant near Washington.

In a brief court appearance Monday morning, Montgomery County Assistant State’s Attorney Kathy Knight said the office will not move forward on one count of second-degree assault and another of disorderly conduct that were filed five months ago by Montgomery County Police.

At that time, police alleged that Mary Elizabeth Inabinett, 63, of Chevy Chase, had been at Uncle Julio’s in Bethesda when she approached Conway from behind, grabbed her shoulders briefly and yelled “shame on you” among other statements. The altercation resulted in Inabinett being removed from the restaurant, according to court documents, and followed a series of incidents in the Washington area in which employees of President Trump were taunted and heckled in public.

A trial had been scheduled to begin Monday. Conway and Inabinett were not in court before Montgomery County Circuit Judge Robert A. Greenberg.

In dismissing charges, prosecutors essentially declared that even if they could prove the case, Inabinett would not merit the types of punishment that could flow from a conviction. She had no previous criminal record, did not injure Conway, and agreed to apologize in a letter to Conway, according to Montgomery State’s Attorney John McCarthy, the county’s longtime prosecutor.

“Was this woman rude? Yes,” McCarthy said. “Did she violate Ms. Conway’s space and try to embarrass her? Yes, and yes. Is this a case where criminal sanctions would have been appropriate? No.”

The charges of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors, cover a wide-range of conduct, with the assault count ranging from spitting to punching someone and the conduct charge applying to raising a public ruckus that affects the behavior of others.

“Dropping this case was a very reasonable exercise in prosecutorial discretion,” said David Felsen, a veteran defense attorney in the county.

The events in question began the night of Oct. 14 when Inabinett was dining at Uncle Julio’s, part of a string of high-end shops and restaurants in Bethesda. Conway was there too, with her daughter for a birthday celebration, according to court records.

Conway later described what happened to police:

“Conway stated that she was speaking with other individuals who were part of the party when she felt someone grab both of shoulders from behind and shake her,” Cpl. Joseph McNally wrote in court papers. “Conway stated that at first she believed it was someone trying to get her attention for a hug before they left the party. When she turned around, she came face-to-face with the suspect who was screaming and making hand gestures at her.”

In an interview later with CNN, Conway said she was assaulted.

“Somebody was grabbing me from behind, grabbed my arms, and was shaking me,” she said, describing the woman identified as Inabinett as unhinged and out of control. “She ought to pay for that. She ought to pay for that. Because she has no right to touch anybody. She put her hands on me. I said, ‘Get your hands off me.’ She put her hands on me and was shaking me.”

William McDaniel, an attorney for Inabinett, previously denied the allegations in a statement to The Washington Post. He said Inabinett “saw Kellyanne Conway, a public figure, in a public place, and exercised her First Amendment right to express her personal opinions. She did not assault Ms. Conway. The facts at trial will show this to be true, and show Ms. Conway’s account to be false.”

