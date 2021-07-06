While an officer spoke to the driver, police said, Reese tried to escape the car on the passenger side. Another officer tried to keep the door closed to prevent Reese from exiting, police said.
According to police, Reese kept trying to push open the door, hitting the officer. Police said that the officer then tried to restrain Reese and that while he was being taken to the ground, Reese grabbed a loaded gun from his waist.
A struggle ensued with the officer, during which Reese shot himself in the leg, police said.
Police said it took officers “more than 40 seconds” to get the gun from Reese’s hand. No weapons were fired by officers, police said.
Police said officers tended to Reese’s leg at the scene and he was later transported to a hospital.
An officer received treatment at a hospital for a hand injury.
Reese also faces a charge of felony firearm possession, police said.
Police said Reese was being held at the Department of Corrections without bond.
Online court records did not list an attorney for Reese.