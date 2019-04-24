A man was kicked in the face aboard a Circulator bus on Monday, but after receiving a tip on Tuesday, police say they made an arrest. (Luz Lazo/TWP)

A man was suddenly kicked in the face Monday on one of the District’s free Circulator buses, but a tip from a witness led to an arrest the next day, according to D.C. police.

The attack apparently occurred on a westbound bus near 21st and K Streets during Monday’s evening rush hour, according to a police report.

In the words of the report, both victim and assailant were on the bus when the assailant “became agitated that the bus was not stopping.”

Without provocation, the report said, the assailant kicked the victim in the mouth. The attacker then got off the bus and headed south on 21st Street, towards Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the report.

The report said the victim suffered “significant bodily injury,” and the attack was classed as an aggravated assault.

In a posting on a police bulletin board, a lieutenant in the second police district said that on Tuesday, the day after the incident, a witness spotted someone near 12th and I Streets NW.

The witness called police, according to the lieutenant’s account.

Police detained and arrested a man near 14th and K Street NW, the account indicated.

Officer Sean Hickman said the man arrested had no fixed address.

He said the witness who summoned police was someone other than the man who had been kicked. The identity of the witness was not given, but it “was not the victim,” Hickman said.

