A 23-year-old District man was arrested after struggling with a Fairfax County police officer who tried to stop the man when he smelled marijuana on the suspect.

The incident unfolded around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 8200 block of Russell Road in the Alexandria area of the county, police said.

The man, identified as Dadrian Jegede of Southeast Washington, started to push the officer away, according to police.

A surveillance camera in the area showed the officer trying to get Jegede’s hands behind his back and the two struggling. At one point, the video shows them wrestling on the ground.

Some passersby started to record the incident on their cellphones. Another officer responded and eventually Jegede was arrested and charged without further incident, officials said.

No one was injured. Jegede was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and assault on a police officer. He also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court from Prince William County.

He is being held without bond, police said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said the surveillance video shows how “officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect our community.”

“When we encounter someone who resists a lawful arrest and attacks us, we are concerned for the sanctity of all human life.” He said he released the video to show the “dangers of our profession.”

Police officials said an internal investigation of the incident was underway, per the department’s protocols when there is an incident involving physical force.