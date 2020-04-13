Police also reported shootings in Northeast Washington and a stabbing during a dispute on the steps of a church at Scott Circle in Northwest.

Though robberies and some other categories of crime have dropped since residents in the District began social distancing practices, shootings and other assaults have gone up over the past month. Authorities have said the novel coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped assailants from targeting rivals.

Authorities said they had not learned definitive motives in the cases. D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Monday that it appears some of the District’s most violent offenders are undaunted by stay-at-home orders.

“They are continuing the way they normally would,” Newsham said. “These are violent people who resolve disputes by shooting at each other.”

The chief said “many of the victims in these cases have prior violent offenses and prior weapons offenses. Repeat violent offenders are disproportionately involved, both as victims and as suspects, in our violence.”

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made in any of the cases.

The most serious shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Monday in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE, at the Mayfair Mansions apartment complex near Kenilworth.

Police said three men were shot, one of them fatally. He was identified as Antonio Lee Burnett Jr., 19, who lives in Northeast Washington. He died at a hospital. Police said he was shot several times.

Two other men were found injured in the back of an apartment building. Police said their injuries were not believed to be life threatening. A police report says an apartment window and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.

On Sunday, six people were shot in less than three hours in three separate incidents.

Police were called about 6:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hartford Street SE, in Garfield Heights, where they found a man and juvenile with gunshot wounds. A third victim went to a hospital on his own.

The juvenile’s injuries were not life threatening, police said, and a condition on the second man was not available. Police said homicide detectives were investigating, indicating the injuries are serious.

A police report says officers in nearby Woodland Terrace heard “rapid gunfire” and found the victims. No other details were made public.

At 6:35 p.m., police were called to the 1100 block of Trenton Place SE, about two miles from the Hartford Street shooting, where they found one man shot and wounded inside a 2002 BMW.

A police report says the victim was driving the BMW south on Trenton Place when someone in a white compact SUV opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle. Police said the injured victim’s vehicle crashed on Alabama Avenue; he was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Police said several bullets from the shooting struck two apartments on Trenton Place, in Congress Heights. At least two bullets went through windows and struck a ceiling and a wall. Another hit a door frame.

Less than two hours later, at 8:50 p.m., police said two people were shot in the 3300 block of 14th Place SE, also in Congress Heights, and just a few blocks from the shooting on Trenton Place. Police said a man and woman were injured and both were conscious at a hospital.

About 3:20 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of Benning Road SE, in the Benning Ridge neighborhood. Police said a male victim was conscious at the scene. No other details were available.

Authorities in the District were also investigating two stabbings, both of which occurred Sunday and resulted in injuries not believed to be life threatening. One man was stabbed about 7:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Savannah Terrace SE, in the Shipley neighborhood, and another man was stabbed about 5:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of 16th Street NW, at Scott Circle.