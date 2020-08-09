The exact number of those hit by the gunfire was not yet clear as of 3:30 a.m. Robison said police were still investigating the incident and trying to determine the figure.
The nature of the event could not be learned in detail. But when asked whether it was a party, Robison said it could be called that.
No motive was known and as of early Sunday, no arrest had been reported.
Dubois Place is a relatively short tree-lined residential street in the Greenway neighborhood. In addition to single family houses, brick two- and three-story apartment houses have been built along both sides of the street.
It is about a half mile east of the Anacostia River and south of East Capitol Street.