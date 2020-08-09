At least seven of the victims were taken to hospitals in critical condition, according to the D.C. fire department.

The shootings in Southeast came three weeks after nine people were shot in front of a restaurant on 14th Street in Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington. That shooting on the Sunday afternoon of July 19 left one of the victims dead.

There have now been more than 115 people slain in the District this year, a 17 percent increase over this time in 2019, which ended the year with a decade high. Those killed include an ­11-year-old boy shot at a stop-the-violence cookout on the Fourth of July and a 71-year-old shot protecting her granddaughter.

District authorities on Sunday were hard-pressed to recall another time when so many people were shot in a single incident. There have been several instances this year in which gunmen have opened fire on groups of people, including one last month in which 43 bullets were fired into a crowd in Northeast Washington, killing a popular school bus driver.

In the Dubois Place incident, a police spokesman said multiple gunmen opened fire on a gathering in the block, which is in a residential neighborhood off Minnesota Avenue SE, south of East Capitol Street. The street is lined with homes and small block apartment buildings.

Police said additional information would be made available later in the day. They had no description of the assailants.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Systems, said nine people were transported from Dubois Street to various hospitals. Two other people were found wounded on nearby streets, including one who showed up at a fire station.

Maggiolo said at least another four victims went to hospitals on their own or with the help of others. The number of wounded was being updated throughout the morning.