By Martin WeilJune 28, 2021 at 2:25 a.m. UTCshareAt least eight people were injured Sunday night when a deck collapsed in Montgomery County, the fire department said.The injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightHe said people were on a townhouse deck on Walnut Cove Circle in the Germantown area, and they may have been grilling food when it collapsed.The cause of the collapse could not be learned immediately. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.