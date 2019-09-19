D.C. police and fire department responded to the report of a shooting just after 10 pm on Columbia Heights. (Clarence Williams/The Washington Post)

At least four people were shot late Thursday in Columbia Heights in Northwest Washington, D.C. police said.



Police said two of the victims were in critical condition after the shooting in the 1300 block of Columbia Road NW. The wounded were being transported to area hospitals.

The shooting was reported about 10:06 p.m. Police have blocked sidewalks in the area as they investigate, and police also said to expect road closures in the area.

Residents of nearby apartment buildings were seen standing outside trying to get into their homes.

