Several dogs and several rabbits were killed in a fire in Frederick County on Christmas Eve. (Frederick County, Md., photo)

Several dogs and rabbits died on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning in a fire in Frederick County, Md.

The fire broke out on Marker Road in the Middletown area, and was reported about 11:30 p.m. in an outbuilding, according to the Middletown, Md., volunteer fire department.

According to the department’s website, four or five dogs died in the fire, along with several rabbits. In addition, several other dogs were euthanized after suffering burns or smoke inhalation, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.