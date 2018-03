At least one person is dead after a fire in St. Mary's County. (Maryland State Fire Marshal)

Maryland fire officials said at least one person has died after a fire Tuesday morning in Leonardtown, Md.

Few details were immediately available.

Brian S. Geraci, Maryland’s fire marshal, wrote on Twitter that the fire in St. Mary’s County was fatal.

The person’s identity was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. along Point Lookout Road.