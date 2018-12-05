At least one person was shot in an incident early Wednesday at a wholesale restaurant supplier in Baltimore.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. at the “Restaurant Depot” along Annapolis Road.

Baltimore Police said one man was shot and taken to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed by police.

Officials said they believe two suspects went into the business with the intention to rob it. During the robbery, police said, the man was shot.

In a statement, police said, “At this time it is unknown if the suspects are still inside the location or they escaped.”

A SWAT team and law enforcement are on the scene, and drivers should expect delays in the area as some streets are closed.