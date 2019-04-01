At least two people were seriously injured in a collision in Rockville Monday afternoon that involved several vehicles, including a truck that was carrying mail.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on Frederick Road near Gude Drive, according to Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the Montgomery County fire department.

The truck with the mail ended up on its left side. Containers of the kind used to hold mail were on the ground near the vehicle. The left side of the windshiled was smashed.

A passenger car was nearby with a door torn off.

