For the second time in a week, robbers struck two 7-Eleven stores in Montgomery County and stole ATMs in what police call “smash-and-grabs.”

It’s not immediately clear if the same thieves were involved in both incidents. Montgomery County Police said the crimes are “similar to a number of other ATM robberies that have happened recently in the D.C. region.

The latest incident happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday when two people went into a 7-Eleven store along the 12200 block of Tech Road near U.S. 29 in the Calverton area of Silver Spring.

They forced the storekeepers to lie down on the floor and then rammed a pickup truck through the front of the store, loaded an ATM onto the truck and fled, according to police.

[Suspects lay atop employees to protect them from flying debris before smash-and-grab ATM heist, police say]

A similar robbery happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a 7-Eleven store in the 15500 block of New Hampshire Avenue in the Cloverly area of Silver Spring.

In that incident, police said, people went into the convenience store, forced the storekeepers to lie on the floor and then rammed a vehicle into the front of the store. They then stole the ATM and fled.

No one was hurt in either incident, according to police.

Authorities said that in both incidents the robbers were dressed in black hoodies with their faces covered, but that “little additional information is available” on their descriptions.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest in the robberies. Anyone with information can call 240-773-5100.

Last month, three men dressed in all black rammed a truck into a 7-Eleven and tried to steal an ATM from the store along Varnum Street in Mount Rainier in Prince George’s County. The heist was caught on surveillance video.

There were four similar incidents in March and April in Prince George’s County.

