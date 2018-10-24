A suspect was arrested in an attack on a 17-year-old girl. According to a description, police said, the attacker had a tattoo under his right eye. (Montgomery County Police photo)

An arrest was announced late Tuesday in what Montgomery County police said was the rape of a teenager who had conversed with her assailant on a bus.

Police said the 17-year-old victim of the Monday attack gave them a description. In a statement, police offered a striking detail:They said he was described as having a tattoo under his right eye.

A photograph released by the police of the suspect shows a tattoo in dark ink under the outer half of his right eye. It appears run along the upper edge of his cheekbone, for about an inch-and-a half, and resembles an elongated leaf or feather.

Police said Malachi Peter Raymond, 21, of Autumn Wind Way in Rockville, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with second-degree rape. .

In a statement issued late Tuesday, police gave this account of the attack.

The victim, and her assailant began to talk on a Metrobus. When it stopped at the Twinbrook Metro Station, the two walked to a parking garage nearby in the 5700 block of Fishers Lane. They went to a sixth floor stairwell.

The assailant tried to kiss her, but she refused his advances. She was then raped.

Afterward, the assailant walked back with her to the Metro station. She called police.

In their investigation, the police obtained surveillance video from the bus and at the metro station.

Raymond was arrested at his home, police said.