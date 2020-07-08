The incident began about 5 a.m. as the victim was sitting in his car in the 700 block of Seventh, according to an account posted on a police Internet bulletin board.
Five people came up and pulled the driver out of the car, the account said. Leaving the vehicle with its motor still running, the driver ran down Seventh Street, toward F Street, the account said.
When he went back to the car, the account said, his attackers also showed up, in a car of their own.
One of them, according to the police account, struck the victim in the head with the tennis racket. The assailant wielding the racket appeared to be about 12 years old, the posted report said.
The youthful attacker demanded the man’s wallet. It was not clear if he got it.
A second attacker then brandished what the police described as a long gun. He appeared to be about 20, and the other three members of the group appeared to range in age from 14 to 16, the statement said.
Some members of the group got into the victim’s car, a blue Toyota Prius, and fled in it, the police statement said. The rest drove away in the silver vehicle in which they apparently arrived.
Police said they are investigating.
It was not clear if the victim was injured.
