The announcement comes just a day before Jessie K. Liu, the city’s current U.S. Attorney leaves office on Friday.

Liu, 46, has served in the post for a little over two years. The White House announced last month that President Trump planned to nominate her to become the Treasury Department’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial crimes.

Prosecutors there have taken to trial former Trump confidante Roger Stone, campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former Obama White House counsel Gregory Craig. They are managing a grand jury investigation into former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who is accused of misleading federal investigators about a media disclosure, and are handling a leak case in which they have focused at least some of their questioning on former FBI Director James B. Comey. Both Comey and McCabe have been outspoken critics of President Trump, and the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office has faced criticism that it is unfairly targeting the president’s political rivals.

The office also handles prosecutions of violent crime in the District, which has experienced a rise in homicides.

