Moawad-Barrientos met victims in rented office space in the Tysons area and allegedly threatened to report some victims to immigration authorities when they questioned her legal work, police said. Police said they have identified five victims but suspect there are more.
Moawad-Barrientos has been charged with two felony counts of larceny by false pretenses and was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Fairfax County jail, before being released on bond. No attorney was listed for her in court records and she did not respond to a request for comment.
“We have no tolerance for individuals who prey on our immigrant neighbors,” said Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano at a news conference Wednesday.
Fairfax County Police Captain Ronald Manzo said at the news conference it was unclear how much money Moawad-Barrientos made as part of the alleged scheme, but he estimated it was tens of thousands of dollars. Manzo said Moawad-Barrientos got business through referrals and also advertised her services by placing fliers in laundromats, restaurants and other locations.
Manzo said the investigation began after a friend of a victim reported Moawad-Barrientos to police. The probe lasted for months before charges were brought against her.
Moawad-Barrientos ran for State Senate in District 13, which covers parts of Prince William and Loudoun counties, as a write-in candidate in 2018 but withdrew before the election.
On her LinkedIn page, Moawad-Barrientos claims she followed the State Senate run by one for the presidency of Bolivia, her native country. Her account listed a varied background in which she claimed she worked in realty, wealth management and in nonprofit work combating hate crimes.
Luis Aguilar, Virginia director of the immigrant rights group CASA, said he had a handful of conversations with Moawad-Barrientos, who discussed launching her own political party and running for office.
“I would just describe her as someone who had political ambitions,” Aguilar said.
Fraudulent immigration attorneys are a common problem, often preying on immigrants unfamiliar with the U.S. legal and immigration system who may be vulnerable to exploitation because they do not have legal status.
In 2012, Fairfax County police charged another man, Luis Ramirez, with a similar scheme to defraud immigrants looking for legal representation on immigration issues. Ramirez, who was convicted of three counts of obtaining money under false pretenses, advertised his services on the radio and appeared in Spanish-speaking media.