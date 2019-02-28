An American flag was placed next to markers representing the people killed in a newsroom shooting, at a makeshift memorial at the scene outside the office building housing The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Attorneys for the man accused of fatally gunning down five employees at the Annapolis office of the Capital Gazette are demanding more details about the case as they consider mounting an insanity defense.

Defense attorneys for Jarrod Ramos argued in court Thursday that prosecutors did not offer enough information in its bill of particulars, legal filings that detail the charges against a defendant. They have asked for specific times, locations and actions of Ramos’s alleged conduct to help them determine whether Ramos could be considered “not criminally responsible” for the June 2018 mass shooting.

“We need to know what are the allegations of the specific conduct before we know an NCR plea is appropriate,” said Caitlin O’Donnell, one of Ramos’s public defenders.

But the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office argued the information they provided in court filings was sufficient, providing the essential “who, what, when, where and how” of the charges.

“The state went above and beyond what is required in this case,” Assistant State’s Attorney James Tuomey said.

The legal sparring in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court was the latest in the case scheduled for trial in June. Ramos appeared in court for the proceedings with a long beard and wore dark green prison scrubs.



Ramos, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shootings of five Capital Gazette employees: editorial editor Gerald Fischman, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65.

Ramos faces a total of 23 counts, including attempted murder and assault involving others who survived the shooting.

Police and prosecutors say Ramos blasted his way through the doors of the newspaper’s office with a shotgun in a targeted attack on June 28, 2018. Ramos harbored a long-standing grudge against the publication after losing a defamation case involving a column the paper published about his guilty plea to harassing a former high school classmate via social media, police said.

In its bill of particulars, prosecutors contend that Ramos entered the newspaper’s office building between 2 and 3 p.m. that day, killing five and injuring others with a Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun.

But Ramos’s attorneys said they needed more specific facts on times and exact locations within the office pinpointing where each victim was killed or injured to help them ascertain Ramos’s behavior and manner of action. They argued, for example, that they need to know in the bill of particulars whether the state contends Ramos fired indiscriminately from the entrance of the office or went methodically through the property gunning down victims. Such details, Ramos’s attorney’s argued, would speak to whether actions were deliberate and premeditated or had a nexus to mental illness.

Ramos also might have made a 911 call on his own on the day of the incident, his defense attorneys said. Having a more detailed accounting of facts from prosecutors would help put the timing of the 911 call in context, they said in court.

Tuomey said the law does not require prosecutors to offer a “step-by-step analysis” of the incident in its bill of particulars and some of the information defense attorneys want is outlined in the discovery process where the state lays its evidence.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura S. Ripken said she would give her opinion on whether prosecutors had to provide more details to the defense at a hearing on March 11. The hearing is scheduled four days before the deadline for Ramos to modify the not guilty plea he has entered.

