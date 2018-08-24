In 2015, an investigator leaves the Northwest home where four people were found dead. The victims included, from top, Savvas Savopoulos, Amy Savopoulos, and their housekeeper, Veralicia Figueroa. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP; Tony Powell/Washington Life Magazine; Veralicia Figueroa's family)

In April and May of 2015, Daron Wint was a frequent Facebook user, posting about 100 times per day and sending myriad messages, prosecutors said.

But on May 13, his page went silent.

D.C. prosecutors on Friday said that detail is among the evidence they plan to introduce to a jury to make the case that, on that spring day, Wint committed a brutal quadruple homicide. Wint’s trial in the high-profile killings of 46-year-old Savvas Savopoulos; his wife, Amy, 47; their 10-year-old son, Philip; and housekeeper, 57-year-old Veralicia Figueroa; is set to begin next month in D.C. Superior Court.

On Friday, lawyers continued to hash out disputes over evidence and questions that will be presented to potential jurors in what is likely the final hearing before jury selection begins Sept. 5.

Prosecutors have previously said that DNA found during the investigation — including genetic material found on crust from a pizza ordered to the Savopoulos home in Northwest the day of the killings — ties Wint to the scene. In July, Wint’s attorneys suggested they have evidence that shows someone else was responsible for the killings but were reluctant to give details until the trial begins.

Wint, 37, of Lanham, Md., is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Wint held the Savopoulos family and their housekeeper hostage inside their home, beating, strangling and stabbing them before setting the house ablaze and fleeing with $40,000.



Wint’s attorneys on Friday asked D.C. Superior Court Judge Judith McKenna to exclude the evidence collected by the government from Wint’s Facebook page between April 1 and late May 2015.

D.C. Public Defenders Judith Pipe and Jeffrey Stein argued that prosecutors waited too long to present the defense with the charts and graphs depicting Wint’s Facebook activity. The defense received these items Aug. 11, Pipe said, which does not leave them with enough time to do their own analysis.

She called the timing “overwhelming” and “insurmountable.”

McKenna said she would consider the defense’s argument, but would have trouble precluding the Facebook evidence because the defense still has time to do a similar analysis. McKenna also said prosecutors should make available to the defense the person who helped them analyze Wint’s Facebook account.

Wint’s attorneys also sought to exclude a claim by a witness that they’d seen Wint near the general area of the Savopouloses’ home some time within six months before the killings took place. This witness later identified Wint in three photos published in a newspaper.

The judge denied the motion to exclude the witness identification of Wint, noting that the person saw Wint in broad daylight and there was no reason to question their credibility. Moreover, McKenna said, this witness account could demonstrate that Wint had been to the neighborhood before, which is significant because he does not live in the area.

“There is no basis under the law to preclude that from coming into evidence,” McKenna said.

Both sides debated the wording of several questions that would be posed to potential jurors — including an inquiry regarding a witness who is cooperating with prosecutors — but these issues were resolved without much dispute.

Wint, who sat stone-faced during Friday’s proceedings, once worked for American Iron Works — a Savopoulos family business. An arrest warrant was issued for Wint after investigators recovered his DNA on discarded pizza crust at the scene, authorities said. Prosecutors have previously said Wint’s DNA was also discovered on a construction vest inside a blue Porsche stolen from the family’s residence.

Prosecutors said the trial could take more than eight weeks.

