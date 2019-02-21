D.C. police circulated this flier in seeking help in solving the fatal shooting of Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds in 2016. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

Defense attorneys for two men on trial in the fatal shooting of a transgender woman attacked the credibility of the government’s key witnesses — brothers who have admitted a role in the crime.

Two friends, Montee Tyree Johnson, 23, of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Jolanta Little, 28, of Southeast Washington are charged with first-degree murder while armed, robbery, conspiracy and other offenses in the July 4, 2016, shooting of Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds.

In an effort to tie the men to the killing, prosecutors put on the witness stand two brothers who testified they participated in the deadly robbery and implicated Johnson and Little. During their closing arguments Thursday, defense attorneys said the brothers played down their roles in the crimes in hopes of receiving lighter prison sentences and conspired to place the blame on Johnson and Little.

Prosecutors say that before 3 a.m. that July morning, Dodds, 22, was walking home in the 200 block of Division Avenue when four men pulled up in a car. Two of the men jumped out and pushed Dodds to the ground. But she fought back, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Johnson shot Dodds in the neck and the men grabbed her purse and ran.

Four men initially were charged in the case. Two of them, Cyheme Hall, 23, and his older brother, Shareem, have pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. The brothers agreed to testify against Little and Johnson.



A memorial for Deeniquia “Dee Dee” Dodds was held shortly after her death. (Petula Dvorak/The Washington Post)

During the past three weeks in Judge Milton C. Lee’s courtroom in D.C. Superior Court, the Hall brothers gave detailed accounts of the night Dodds was shot.

The brothers testified that minutes before approaching Dodds, their group robbed another transgender woman on Eastern Avenue. They then hopped in Little’s white Pontiac and drove a few blocks, where they saw Dodds, the Halls said.

After the shooting, they got back in the car and drove to K Street, where they robbed other transgender victims, the brothers testified. Both said that Little and Johnson orchestrated the night’s events. And both testified that Johnson shot Dodds.

“They killed Dee Dee but they didn’t have any remorse as they decided to do other robberies. They did it just as casually as other men pick up a basketball game,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas N. Saunders said.

By the time the sun was coming up, the men had robbed seven people, leaving one dying, prosecutors said.

Brandi Harden and Kevin Irvin, attorneys for Johnson and Little, said the Halls fabricated their testimony.

“Their goal is to look out for themselves, it doesn’t matter who they pin it on,” Irvin said. Harden added, “If you cannot trust the messenger, you cannot trust the message.”

Prosecutors had argued the men targeted transgender women. But in a blow to their case, Lee removed the hate-crime enhancement to the charges, saying there was not evidence to support that contention.

Outside the courtroom, Dodds’s aunt, JoeAnn Lewis, said she was disappointed in the judge’s decision. “It wasn’t a coincidence that their victims all happened to be transgender,” Lewis said.

Additional closing arguments are scheduled for Monday, at which point the jury should begin deliberations.

