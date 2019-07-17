Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of the Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office in Maryland. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The Maryland man accused of killing five in a shotgun rampage through the newspaper offices of the Capital Gazette is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, as attorneys argue over what evidence should be presented at his trial.

The day-long hearing in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court will focus on materials that could prove whether Jarrod Ramos was competent enough to understand the gravity of the alleged wrongdoing.

Ramos, 39, has pleaded not criminally responsible in the June 28, 2018, shooting.a Using Maryland’s version of an insanity plea, Ramos’s public defenders have argued in court filings that a “mental disorder” prevented him from following the law.

Prosecutors have asked for Ramos’s tax records dating to 2003, saying the documents “will clearly demonstrate” that Ramos “was, is, and remains an individual capable of appreciating the criminality of his conduct and to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.”

Defense attorneys claimed the financial records are confidential. They are also trying to block the state’s requests for education and jail records, as well as the state’s attempts to hire its own psychiatrist to evaluate Ramos’s mental health at the time of the shooting.

Police say Ramos was driven by a grudge against the newspaper after a columnist wrote a story about how he was convicted in a stalking case involving a former high school classmate.

Ramos is accused of plotting the attack and carrying it out with a shotgun and smoke grenades in the offices of the Annapolis-area newspaper. Police said Ramos blocked the exits of the newsroom to prevent people from escaping and was found under a desk in the office when officers responded to the shooting.

Five people were killed in the attack, which is believed to be the deadliest involving journalists in the United States in decades. Those slain were editorial page editor Gerald Fisch­man, 61; assistant editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; sportswriter, reporter and editor John McNamara, 56; sales assistant Rebecca Smith, 34; and reporter Wendi Winters, 65.

