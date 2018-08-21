Merchandise was allegedly taken from a service station in Arlington on Sunday after people rode into the county on ATVs and dirt bikes, the Arlington police said.

The alleged incident was reported in the 1800 block of Wilson Boulevard, which is just west of the Rosslyn area. It occurred on the same day as one or more groups of off-road vehicle riders were seen in the District.

In an account of incidents that occurred in Arlington over the weekend, the police there said they were told about 6 p.m. that “a large number of ATVs and dirt bikes had entered” the county.

In their account, police said “riders arrived at a gas station” on Wilson where people “allegedly began stealing merchandise.” Someone shoved an employee when he tried to confront the group, police said.

According to the police account, the employee tried to protect the business by locking the doors. However, police said, a door was kicked, and its glass shattered.

In the account, police said the alleged thieves left before officers arrived.

Police said witnesses told of seeing ATVs and dirt bikes heading toward the District over Key Bridge.

None of the off-road vehicle riders seen in the District was identified as being among those who participated in the alleged Arlington incident.