Kim said the arrest occurred about 8:15 p.m. and that suspected narcotics were found inside the residence. Kim would not say what led authorities to that location.

He said Murchison is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Virginia, with an extradition hearing scheduled for Tuesday. A D.C. police spokeswoman said all other suspects are in custody.

Murchison is one of 11 people indicted by a grand jury in connection with Wilson’s death. He is charged with first-degree murder. Court documents filed in the case identify Murchison as one of four suspected shooters.

Makiyah was shot the evening of July 16, 2018, when police said four masked gunmen leaped from a carjacked black Infiniti and sprayed a crowded courtyard in Clay Terrace with 76 bullets. Five people were struck, including Makiyah, who was hit in the back, with the bullet exiting her chest.

Her family had just given her $5 to buy a treat from an ice cream truck on her street in the 300 block of 53rd Street NE. Makiyah’s mother, Donnetta Wilson, held her daughter until paramedics arrived, crying, “Please don’t let my baby die.”

The shooting prompted outrage in the District and led police to an all too familiar motive — a dispute between two rival neighborhoods. In court documents, investigators blamed the shooting on a feud between D.C. gangs associated with the Wellington Park and Clay Terrace neighborhoods.

Prosecutors allege the various defendants from Wellington Park played differing roles in planning and carrying out the shootings, including obtaining firearms such as assault rifles, securing the vehicle and later, helping to cover up the incident.

In May 2019, prosecutors for the first time identified the four men charged with opening fire in the courtyard. Three were already in jail on other charges; the fourth was identified as Murchison. His brother is among the four.