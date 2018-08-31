Etienne K. Kabongo had driven buses in Montgomery County for more than a decade. (Montgomery County police/Montgomery County police)

A longtime Montgomery County bus driver already accused of fondling a 12-year-old special-needs student was indicted by a grand jury this week in connection with the alleged abuse of three more students, including a child and two victims described in court papers as “vulnerable adults.”

The alleged sex assaults occurred since late May, suggesting investigators looking into the suspect’s past may be limited by how long interior bus surveillance videos are kept.

In early August, Montgomery prosecutors said investigators were continuing to look at video footage from buses driven by Etienne K. Kabongo, 62, a bus operator for Montgomery schools for more than a decade. He mainly drove special-education students.

School officials said Friday that all four victims were allegedly abused while on Kabongo’s bus routes over a recent, two-month stretch. Two of the victims were 12, one was 18, and the other was 20 at the time of the incidents, according to the indictment. Two of the victims were allegedly abused the same day.

Earlier, speaking generally about surveillance videos, school officials had said many recordings existed for only about 30 days before the cameras, which have limited storage capacity, record over previous images. Parents have suggested the school system buy equipment that would store video longer.

Montgomery Schools Superintendent Jack R. Smith has called the alleged offenses “despicable.” Kabongo, known to many as “Mr. Steve,” no longer works for the school system and remains in jail.

He was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with abusing a 12-year-old girl on July 31 while on his bus route. He did so, police said, after the bus stopped in the area of Yates Road in Silver Spring. Kabongo allegedly walked toward the girl, who was seated by herself, sat next to her and molested her.

A camera on the bus captured the assault, police said, citing their review of it in court papers.

“Victim A began to scream,” detectives wrote in court papers, “and appears to cry while she moved backwards away from Etienne K. Kabongo.”

Later, while she was interviewed by a social worker, the girl — identified as Victim A — drew a picture of her and her bus driver.

“Victim A’s drawing of herself has tears coming from her eyes, and she stated that she was crying,” detectives wrote.

A new, 14-count indictment alleges Kabongo fondled and molested another victim, 20 years old, on the same day, resulting in three criminal charges: second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense and sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Earlier, according to the indictment, Kabongo abused an 18-year-old victim July 9 and 10. He faces five counts in connection with that victim, including sexual abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The other victim, according to court papers, was 12 when the sexual abuse allegedly occurred May 29 and June 13.

“It’s what everybody feared — that there were more victims,” said Lyda Astrove, a longtime activist on special-education issues whose son attended one of the schools Kabongo served. “It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. How can you not be frightened and horrified and worried for all the children out there, and even our adult children?”

School officials have released a list of schools Kabongo served and created a call-in line — 240-740-3214 — for school-related questions involving the longtime driver.

They recently met with parents to address concerns sparked by the case. They said three-quarters of their 1,350 buses are equipped with interior cameras, and the rest will be outfitted soon: all ­special-education routes by January and the full fleet before June.

Derek Turner, a spokesman for the school system, said Friday that the district is tightening practices and will do spot checks of surveillance footage on special-

education routes.

Bus drivers will introduce themselves to parents and give them cards with drivers’ names and contact information as the school year begins, he said.

But Astrove and others worry that problems could have been missed in the past and say that it is important to keep recordings from the buses longer than 30 or 60 days. The oldest recordings go back to the spring, Turner said.

“Many of the kids who ride these special-education buses are nonverbal,” Astrove said. “If there aren’t any tapes going further back, we may never know if there have been other incidents.”

Chiara Jaffe, the parent with a child who has an intellectual disability, said she would like to see special-education bus cameras that provide a live feed. “There’s no way we can feel safe if we don’t know what’s happening with our kids on those buses,” she said.

Court records show that Kabongo is represented by the county’s public defender’s office, which has not responded to inquiries about the case.