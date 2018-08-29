Authorities have released the name of a 12-year-old girl whose body was recovered off the waters at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said Kaniya Kenly of Baltimore was one of 15 people in a group who were at the park on the Chesapeake Bay in Anne Arundel County for an outing.

[Body of girl, 12, found in water at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland]

Authorities were called just after 6:30 p.m., police said. Witnesses told police the girl was swimming and they saw her go under the water. A search ensued, and her body was recovered about 11 p.m., 40 yards from shore.

The girl’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office.