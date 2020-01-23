The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

An initial investigation found that Yeboah was also hit by a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am. Police said the driver of the Grand Am was “unaware of the initial incident” but “soon reported it to police,” according to a statement.

Police said Yeboah was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they did not have a current address for Yeboah, but his family was notified.

An initial investigation found that “neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors for either drivers,” the police statement said.