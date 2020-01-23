The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.
An initial investigation found that Yeboah was also hit by a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am. Police said the driver of the Grand Am was “unaware of the initial incident” but “soon reported it to police,” according to a statement.
Police said Yeboah was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they did not have a current address for Yeboah, but his family was notified.
An initial investigation found that “neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors for either drivers,” the police statement said.
Detectives have not determined whether “alcohol was a factor” for Yeboah. He was the second pedestrian killed in the county so far this year.