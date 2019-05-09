A two-alarm fire in Harford County caused several people to be injured. (Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company)

Authorities reported “fatalities” and at least four people injured in a two-alarm fire at a rowhouse in Edgewood, Md., but further details were not immediately available.

On Facebook, the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company said “one victim was removed” and that “there are fatalities.” At least four people were rescued and transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, officials said.

The fire broke out in the 1800 block of Simons Court near Pulaski Highway. The state fire marshal office is on the scene and investigating.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news