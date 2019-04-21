Montgomery County Police are investigating a reported rape Saturday night in the Montgomery Village area.

Authorities said the police responded to a woman who said she was assaulted after leaving her bus about 10:15 p.m.

According to police, the woman got off a Ride On bus at a stop near the 19300 block of Watkins Mills Road when she noticed a man following her.

She started to run, but the man pursued her, knocked her down and pulled her into a grassy area close to woods where he raped her, police said. She returned home before going to the hospital.

Authorities had no description of the suspect, but ask anyone with information to contact the special victims investigations division at 240-773-5400.

