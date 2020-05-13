Authorities have brought in the D.C. Arson Task Force, which includes police detectives and members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to help investigate.
The first attack occurred about 12:38 a.m. in the 1300 block of H Street NE, outside the main entrance to the Atlas Performing Arts Center.
The male victim told police a man “walked by him, doused a shirt with an unknown flammable liquid, and threw it at him,” according to Police Lt. Seth Anderson, who described the attacks on a police department Internet bulletin board.
A police report says the victim “was able to kick the cloth off himself and jump up in time to see the suspect flee on foot.” The victim was not injured.
About 1:10 a.m., police said they were called to the 900 block of H Street NE for another fire. Police said they found a man suffering from burns to his lower body. Anderson said the man’s personal possessions also had been destroyed.
Fire officials said they were called about 1:22 a.m. to a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Florida Ave NE. Police said the front portion of a Chevrolet Aveo parked on a residential street had been set on fire.
Then, at 1:38 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a dwelling fire in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE. A department spokesman said a flower pot on the front porch had been set on fire.
The fire department said on Twitter that all four fires are being investigated as possibly linked.