Authorities said this is a composite sketch of a man they believe was involved in an indecent exposure incident in an Ashburn shopping center. (Loudoun County Sheriff)

Authorities in Loudoun County said they are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself in a parking garage of a shopping center.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office put out a composite sketch of what the suspect may look like. He is described as a white man in his 20s or 30s and weighing about 180 to 200 pounds. He has red-brown hair and a medium-length beard.

The incident happened around 6:30 p .m. Monday at the Brambleton Plaza in Ashburn.

Sheriff officials said a teenager was in the parking garage at the shopping center when she saw a man “who was unclothed behind her car,” according to a statement. The man was engaged in a sexual act, authorities said.

The victim drove away and had no contact with the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-777-1021.

