Authorities have identified a 35-year-old woman who was killed in Alexandria’s first homicide this year.

The incident happened just before midnight on Friday in the unit block of South Van Dorn Street, according to Alexandria police.

When police arrived they found the victim, Somaya Hussein Ahmed, of Alexandria. Police did not say how she was killed.

Police said they arrested and charged Daniel Kanham, 44, of Alexandria, with murder in her death. Officials also said the two knew each other.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 703-746-6751.

Last year, there were four homicides in Alexandria, according to a tracking down by The Washington Post.