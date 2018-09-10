A Maryland baccarat dealer accused of cheating has been charged with one count of conspiracy.

Ming Zhang, who used to be a dealer at the MGM National Harbor, is expected to appear in U.S. District Court in Maryland for a hearing Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Zhang, of Alexandria, showed a portion of the baccarat deck to his co-conspirator, who then took a picture of it before the cards were put into play, according to a federal indictment filed last week.

The co-conspirator then played baccarat at Zhang’s table and the two men planned to split the winnings, the indictment alleges. The scheme occurred on Sept. 27, 2017, according to the indictment, which was first reported by NBC4.

Baccarat is a card game in which players bet on which hand will get closest to nine.

“If a bettor knows the order in which cards appear in the deck, the bettor can predict the outcome of any given baccarat hand with near-perfect accuracy and place bets accordingly,” the indictment said.

“Ming Zhang is no longer employed by MGM National Harbor,” casino spokesman Malik Husser said in a statement. “We have provided our full cooperation with authorities throughout this investigation.”

Zhang’s attorney Marc Hall declined to comment.