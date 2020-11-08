A woman in a third vehicle, who was unaffiliated with either of the vehicles involved in the dispute, was struck by a bullet, he said. The woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to survive, Guglielmi said.
The suspects remain at large, and police do not have a good description of them or their vehicles, but are canvassing the area for available surveillance video, he said.
Police are investigating whether the shooting may be gang-related.
“It’s too early to say what potential motives may have been,” Guglielmi said. “We have had some conflicts in that area in the last month or two, so we’re certainly exploring whether this is retaliation for an earlier incident. Right now, it’s too early to say.”