A bloody handprint remains on a wall Monday in the aftermath of a shooting over the weekend at a 2-year-old’s birthday at an apartment complex in Camp Springs, Md. Seven were shot, none fatally. (Lynh Bui/The Washington Post)

Remnants of the chaos that burst from a birthday party for a 2-year-old were still everywhere Monday at an apartment building where neighbors were sent running for cover on an otherwise beautiful weekend night.

A smeared and bloody handprint, stark against a white brick wall.

A blue balloon floating outside a door, drifting above where a party hat and empty juice bottles had littered the ground.

Blood on sidewalks and windows boarded up after being shattered by stray bullets.

That is the physical aftermath of events Saturday where seven people were shot, none fatally, in the Camp Springs area in mayhem that Prince George’s County police continue to investigate.

But the holes and trails of blood aren’t the only damage.



A balloon floats near the scene of the shooting in Camp Springs. Residents said they fear for their safety. (Lynh Bui/The Washington Post)

“We’re tormented right now,” said one neighbor, who like others Monday spoke on the condition of anonymity because she fears for her safety.

The woman said her 5-year-old daughter was in the living room of their apartment when a bullet tore through a window and ricocheted in their home. Neither was hurt.

“We thought it was fireworks,” she said. “Then I saw the flash and I ducked down and said, ‘This is real.’ ”

The shooting broke out Saturday in the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive in the Camp Springs area, according to county police.

About a dozen people were gathered for a toddler’s birthday party when someone approached the group, Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said that night from the scene of the shooting. Words were exchanged between the individual and the group before shots were fired toward the partygoers, Stawinski said.



Shattered windows are boarded up after the shooting at the apartment complex. (Lynh Bui/The Washington Post)

Seven people, ages 18 to 20, were transported to the hospital, Stawinski said, with three in serious condition. As of Monday morning, five remained hospitalized with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.

Police said Monday they are still working to determine a motive and identify suspects and asked for the community to come forward with information that could help detectives.

“This has got to end,” a visibly frustrated Stawinski said after the shootings, vowing to “get to the bottom” of the case. “You’ve got a 2-year-old’s birthday party and you have shots ring out.”

A woman who arrived Monday afternoon at the home where the party occurred ripped aside a blue star-shaped balloon hanging from the mailbox before walking through the door. She later declined to speak with reporters, shouting, “It’s none of your business what happened.”

Splotches of blood remained on the steps leading to her door. The bloody handprint stood out a few units away.

Neighbors, who did not want their names published, said festivities started in the afternoon and that people gathered grilling outside the apartment. Music was playing and a younger crowd started arriving in the evening, still in the courtyard shared with neighbors.

The party was quiet all day until gunfire burst through the air, neighbors said.

A husband and wife who were standing outside chatting not far from the party said Monday that they thought they had heard fireworks for the celebration but looked up to see some in the group quickly scatter as others tried to wedge themselves through the door of the apartment hosting the party to flee the gunfire.

The couple on the other side of the complex ran into their home and tried to close the door, they said, but it wouldn’t shut.

“They were still shooting when we ran into the house,” the husband said.

“It happened so fast,” his wife said.

At least one bullet had hit the door jamb and another pierced the wall of their apartment mere feet from where their children were sitting on the sofa playing video games, the couple said. They gathered their children and huddled with them inside on the floor, waiting for the gunfire to end.

The woman said the shooting has scarred her family. She has taken off work because of her anxiety. And her children — whom she kept close and had sleep with her Sunday night — keep asking when the family is going to move.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” the woman said. “I don’t know if they’re going to come back. It’s not right.”

