“The allegations made in this case are reprehensible and are not representative of the values and ethics of the Baltimore County Police Department,” Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a statement issued Sunday. “As a result of a thorough investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, the officer has been arrested and has been suspended without pay.”

Westerman joined the Baltimore County department in 2013. Online court records did not list an attorney for the 25-year-old officer. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3, according to online court records.

“This case was initiated when Baltimore County Police received information concerning the allegations,” according to the news release. “The Special Victims Unit conducted their investigation and ultimately pursued charges against Westerman.”

The Maryland Judiciary Case Search lists at least two incidents related to this case: one that occurred on June 8 and the other on Oct. 4.

