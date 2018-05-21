A Baltimore County police officer was fatally shot while investigating a call for a suspicious vehicle Monday afternoon, triggering a massive lockdown and search for an armed suspect, according to police and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a Baltimore County Police Officer after she was shot in the line of duty today,” the governor said in a message on Twitter. “Our prayers go out to this brave officer’s family, @BACOPoliceFire, and the Baltimore County community.”

The incident unfolded at around 2 p.m. along Linwen Way near Belair Road in the Perry Hall neighborhood, police said.

The Baltimore County police department told residents in the area of Belair and Klausmeier roads to shelter in place amid the search. Police also warned people to avoid driving along Belair Road from Forge Road to Ebenezer Road.

“The suspect who committed this terrible crime remains at large, and @MDSP are assisting Baltimore County Police in their search,” Hogan said in another Twitter message. “The state stands ready to provide any and all resources necessary to capture this individual and bring them to justice.”