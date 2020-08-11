The blast happened about 10 a.m. Monday and startled residents in the area. Officials did not release the name of the woman killed in the explosion. The seven who were hospitalized were said to have serious injuries.

Dean Jones, 36, and Antoinetta Parrish, 43, live in the neighborhood but did not meet until Monday, when they were among the first on the scene of the explosion.

Jones, who lives a few blocks away, heard the blast and ran out of his house toward the scene, wearing only socks on his feet. Parrish was doing her taxes at her dining room table a few doors down from the site when the blast shook her home and blew the covering off her air conditioner.

“It was loud. It was like a bomb went off,” Jones said.

They said they saw furniture and debris in the alley and a downed telephone pole with live wires, which they hurdled to get to the rubble.

They also heard the cry of a woman yelling, “Help, help, I’m here!”

They could smell gas, they said.

“I wasn’t even thinking about the smell,” Parrish said. “I was just trying to help people.”

“It’s something you just don’t want to see,” Jones said. “It’s bad.”

Jones said they dug for “what felt like an eternity” with about six other neighbors. One person had a hurt ankle and abandoned his crutches to help; another woman had a cane, Jones said.

Parrish said she ran to the front of the house to knock on doors and beg neighbors to flee. She was worried about a second explosion.

“Catastrophic,” Jones said. “It’s like something you see in Beirut … I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t think anybody could survive something like that.”

Jones and Parrish said they witnessed four people pulled from the wreckage, including one man who suffered severe burns.

“That explosion is just something you won’t forget,” Jones said, sitting beside Parrish on the porch of a neighbor.