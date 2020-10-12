Coming two months after another explosion that killed two people in the city’s northwest, the Sunday night incident left some in the neighborhood on edge.

“It could happen anywhere,” said Ici Crawford, 24, who lives in a nearby apartment complex with her two young children and heard what she described as a loud boom.

Tijae Moore, 21, lives with her mother in the end unit of the row of homes where the fire started. Moore said she woke up after hearing and feeling a concussive blast and saw insulation foam shake loose from the ceiling.

When she and her mother ran outside, she said, she saw a man several doors down stumble into a courtyard, his neck and leg blistered with burns. Moore and her mom stayed with a relative overnight and returned to their house Monday morning to sort through the charred interior.

A few doors down, the house where neighbors believe Sunday’s explosion took place was gone, and the adjacent homes had been partially destroyed by flames. A light rain fell on workers from Baltimore Gas & Electric who were spread throughout the courtyard of the housing complex.

The company said in a written statement Monday that its crews “worked throughout the night to canvass the area and found no readings of gas,” and that no leaks were detected in gas pipes leading to the homes.

The Baltimore City Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the fire. Fire officials said the three adults and two children were taken to hospitals with serious injuries Sunday night.