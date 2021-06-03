Fourteen of the 15 defendants are in custody. The fifteenth — Gary Creek, 39, one of three alleged leaders — was scheduled to surrender Thursday.
An attorney for Creek could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Cruddy Conniving Crutballs, also known as “CCC” or “Triple C,” formed around 2014 as an alternative to the Black Guerrilla Family gang, according to the indictment.
CCC’s “rules of conduct” include having access to firearms, providing firearms to other members, and enhancing their statuses — or “earn[ing] their C” — through acts of violence such as killing other drug dealers or taking contract killings, according to the indictment.
Authorities said members used social media to find rivals and victims and plan criminal acts; they allegedly promoted themselves through clothing, jewelry and rap songs and ran street-level drug distribution “shops.”
Acting U.S. attorney for Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner said CCC relies on “extreme violence to control their territory, to support their drug business and to intimidate witnesses to prevent them from cooperating with law enforcement.”
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the gang is responsible for creating a “culture of violence and a culture of fear and intimidation.”
Authorities are seeking forfeiture of 15 firearms and hundreds of rounds they said they seized over the course of the investigation.
“The message should be clear that we will not forget and never cease to go after the violence in Baltimore,” Lenzner said.
The indictment follows years of investigation that began in the Darley Park and Orchard Ridge neighborhoods in east and northeast Baltimore, which law enforcement identified through an initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods as areas where they should invest crime-reduction resources.
The investigation developed over several years in partnership with the Baltimore Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, the U.S. attorney for Maryland and the Office of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney.
It first resulted in an indictment in January 2019 charging a narcotics conspiracy. In December of that year, law enforcement superseded that indictment with additional charges.
Ten defendants charged in the previous indictments have pleaded guilty, with eight sentenced to between three and 17 years in federal prison. Two others are awaiting sentencing.
More than 50 law enforcement officers were involved in arresting three new defendants and executing three new search warrants on Wednesday.
Many of the defendants charged were under age 25, Lenzner said.
“This indictment is an example of the partnerships, intelligence and enforcement that is needed to prosecute the individuals who continue to bring violence to Baltimore City,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Tim Jones.
Law enforcement officials hope the historic indictment will send a message to the community that police are working hard to ensure their safety. They also hope it will make clear to other street gangs that police have the capacity to disrupt organized crime.
“If you make the decision to engage in this type of criminal behavior, we will use every resource and bring the full weight of our local, state and federal government to find and remove you from our community,” Harrison said at a news conference.
The challenge, authorities said Thursday, will be to guarantee that the now crippled CCC will not simply replace its incarcerated members and leaders with fresh blood. In the past, the indictment said, members have used jail phones under other inmates’ account numbers to order assaults and killings and warn about investigations.
Law enforcement officials are also focused on dismantling the number of street gangs that remain intact in Baltimore.
“The amount of criminal activity perpetrated by one gang is pretty staggering and alarming,” Lenzner said. “It is unfortunately not atypical.”