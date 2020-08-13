The company said investigators are still examining “customer-owned gas piping and appliances” at the scene.
Baltimore fire officials could not be reached for comment late Thursday. City investigators have not yet released a cause for the explosion.
Monday’s explosion at Reisterstown and Labyrinth roads leveled three rowhouses and caused other damage nearby.
Leon Phillips, 64, said that he thought he smelled natural gas coming from his air vents that morning as he was leaving his home in the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road about 6 a.m.. When he returned three hours later, his house was obliterated.
Two people, 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott and 20-year-old Joseph Graham Jr., were killed in the explosion.