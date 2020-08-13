Baltimore Gas and Electric officials announced Thursday the company determined its equipment operated properly and did not lead to a massive rowhouse explosion Monday that killed two people and injured seven others in northwest Baltimore.

In a statement released Thursday morning, utility officials said crews completed inspections and found that “all of its equipment — gas mains, gas service pipes and gas meters, as well as electric equipment — has been operating safely and was not the cause [of] the natural gas explosion.”

The company said investigators are still examining “customer-owned gas piping and appliances” at the scene.

Baltimore fire officials could not be reached for comment late Thursday. City investigators have not yet released a cause for the explosion.

Monday’s explosion at Reisterstown and Labyrinth roads leveled three rowhouses and caused other damage nearby.

Leon Phillips, 64, said that he thought he smelled natural gas coming from his air vents that morning as he was leaving his home in the 4200 block of Labyrinth Road about 6 a.m.. When he returned three hours later, his house was obliterated.

Two people, 61-year-old Lonnie Herriott and 20-year-old Joseph Graham Jr., were killed in the explosion.