Police identified the man who died after his car struck several trees in Adelphi as Jose Hernandez-Rojas, 26, of Baltimore.

Hernandez-Rojas was northbound about 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the 8500 block of Adelphi Road when his car left the roadway and crashed into trees, according to Prince George’s County police.

Hernandez-Rojas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.