Zoe Spears, 23, is the second transgender woman killed in Fairmount Heights, Md., this year. Prince George’s police announced that a man has been arrested in her fatal shooting. (Photo from Earline Budd)

A Baltimore man has been arrested in the killing of a transgender woman found shot in a suburb just outside of D.C.

Gerardo Thomas, 33, was charged with first-degree murder, accused of gunning down 23-year-old Zoe Spears on June 13 in Fairmount Heights, Md.

Spears’s body was found just before midnight only blocks from where another transgender woman, Ashanti Carmon, was killed in March in a still-unsolved case.

Police said they still are investigating the motive in Spears’s killing but do not believe she was targeted because of her gender. Police also said they do not believe Spears’s killing was connected to Carmon, who was a friend of hers.

Thomas admitted to being in the area and armed on the night of Spears’s death, said Brian Reilly, head of the criminal investigations division for Prince George’s County Police.

“He did not mention anything about her being a transgender female,” Reilly said. Asked whether Thomas discussed a reason for his alleged crime, Reilly said, “He gave us no reason.”

Spears, of Northwest Washington, told friends she feared returning to her home along Eastern Avenue because she had witnessed her friend Carmon’s killing in the area on March 29. Reilly said police spoke with Spears after Carmon’s death but do not believe Spears was killed because she was a witness.

Carmon, 27, was shot several times and her body and was found about 6:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Jost Street less than half a mile away from where Spears was found dead on a sidewalk.

[Transgender deaths draw attention to lack of LGBTQ resources in Prince George’s]

The killing of the two women less than three months apart has put the transgender community on edge, with advocates demanding more services to protect the population.

The police announcement of an arrest in Spears’s killing was made days after her funeral.

Spears moved to the District at 19 and signed for her first apartment along Eastern Avenue in Northeast Washington in 2017, according to her memorial program.

With her new independence, Spears worked in retail and hoped to be a lawyer, the program said.

“To know Zoe was to know her loving and caring spirit,” her funeral program said. “There are many who would say that Zoe was one who [loved] life and wanted to make it.”

