A Baltimore man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of his boyfriend, Prince George’s County police said Friday.

Canaan Peterson, 23, was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Antonio Barnes, 27, of Beltsville, police said.

Detectives think Peterson stabbed Barnes on March 14 after an argument, police said. Officers found Barnes about 10:30 p.m. outside in the 11200 block of Evans Trail in Beltsville with a stab wound. Barnes was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Barnes was a former ANC commissioner in the District and an active member of the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union, according to friends.

Alexander Padro, an ANC commissioner who served with Barnes, said Barnes always had a smile on his face and was dedicated to serving his community.

“We’ve lost the benefit of his energy and leadership,” Padro said.

Barnes was a custodian in a downtown Washington building and was dedicated to his work for the union, said Jaime Contreras, vice president of SEIU 32 and a friend of Barnes’s.

“He was passionate about affordable housing and taking violence off the streets,” Contreras said. “And he was just a really smart, down-to-earth, active, happy young person who wanted to make a difference.”

Peterson is being held in the county jail without bond.