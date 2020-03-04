It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Mamache had a lawyer. State Police said Wednesday that he was waiting to go before a court commissioner.
The incident unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Anne Arundel County.
An initial investigation found that Mamache was driving a Honda Civic and another man — who was later identified as Mark A. Wieland, 43, of Severn, Md. — was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Several passersby called police to report the two vehicles were speeding along Interstate 97 near Interstate 695 in the Arundel Hills area, about four miles from Baltimore-Washington International Airport.
A few minutes later, a trooper saw the two vehicles speed past him. Authorities said the pickup truck then hit another vehicle, crossed the median and headed into oncoming traffic. The truck’s driver then turned around and sped off with the Honda Civic following him.
The trooper tried to stop the two vehicles but couldn’t. Finally, the pickup truck crashed into a utility pole and flipped over at Route 176 and Old Telegraph Road. Police said Wieland was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Mamache later told police that Wieland had hit his car earlier and had not stopped. He said he “drove after the pickup” to try to get its license plate number, according to a police statement.
Authorities said the damage to Mamache’s Honda Civic was minor. The investigation is ongoing.