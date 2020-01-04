Baltimore will become the first city in the country to use the technology, Harrison said.

The planes are being pushed by Texas billionaires Laura and John Arnold through a company called Persistent Surveillance Systems. A 2016 Bloomberg report revealed that a plane had been secretly flying over Baltimore and feeding information to police for months.

The 2016 pilot program was halted amid criticism of its secrecy and condemnations from civil liberties advocates who say the system represents a sweeping overreach of surveillance that violates individuals’ rights. But with the proper oversight, Harrison said, it could represent “another tool” in the police department’s fight against rampant violent crime. He previously said the plane’s proponents had oversold its benefits and that it was not proved to work.

“I’m obviously well aware of the plane’s controversial history,” the commissioner said. “I’m looking forward from hearing from our community and to educate them on what this is and what this is not.”

Harrison anticipated launching the pilot program in May, after community meetings. The planes, recording from 8,500 feet, will not be used for real-time surveillance, he said, but rather will help officers investigate past shootings and robberies that occur during daylight hours. They will not be used to investigate police misconduct or officer-involved shootings during the trial run.

He said the pilot program will be paid for through philanthropic funding, not tax dollars. Harrison also pledged to ground the plane if it doesn’t generate results. The pilot program will last four to six months.

Since 2016, supporters have been trying to relaunch the program, pitching a three-year, $6.6 million effort that would put three planes over the city simultaneously. Each would have the capability of covering 32 square miles at a time and would fly 40 to 50 hours a week.

Harrison confirmed that the trial program would involve three planes.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in statement that he fully supports Harrison and that the plan outlinedis “transparent and includes necessary community engagement and auditing functions.” The commissioner said Young did not push him toward his decision.

City Solicitor Andre Davis said the law department is “entirely comfortable with the program.”

Baltimore City Council members have raised concerns for years that the surveillance plane company has not provided them information that proves the efficacy of such a program.

“This, to me, seems like the latest of what I would call drastic reaching,” said City Council President Brandon Scott. “The concerns about it being effective are still there.”

The council will be closely monitoring data as it comes out, Scott said, and whether the police department’s use of the planes align with the federal consent decree it is under with the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The plane may make some of us feel safer,” Scott said. “But there’s no data that it makes us safer — and that’s what the council will be monitoring.”

Gov. Larry Hogan said earlier this year that he supported the idea, and backers also have cited support from dozens of crime victims, community groups and business organizations.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland blasted Harrison’s decision, saying it will “impact the privacy rights of black and brown residents for generations to come” and that residents’ movements would be “held by a completely unaccountable, private, for-profit company.”

“The surveillance plane means putting every resident of Baltimore under permanent surveillance, creating a video record of everywhere that everyone goes every time they walk outside. If the police did that in real life, in person on our streets, we would never accept it,” the ACLU said.

Ross McNutt of the Ohio-based surveillance company told city officials in an August proposal that the technology allows analysts to follow potential suspects from crime scenes, either in real time or by reviewing footage. People appear as tiny dots, and their faces and other identifying characteristics are unclear.

“We can ‘rewind time’ and watch the crimes occur and follow the people and vehicles from the crime scene to the houses [they] come from and go to and the routes they take,” McNutt wrote in an Aug. 9 email to Sheryl Goldstein, Young’s deputy chief of staff.

The program also has been used by defense attorneys “to show innocence and to challenge police statements,” McNutt has said.

The surveillance plane — often derided as a “spy plane” — has become increasingly politicized as Baltimore prepares for a heavily contested Democratic mayoral primary election in April.

Mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah recently raised roughly $20,000 at a Texas fundraiser hosted by the Arnolds. His campaign’s crime plan calls for getting the aerial surveillance program off the ground. Vignarajah’s campaign touted his early support, saying he was “the most clear-eyed and consistent supporter” among the mayoral candidates.

Former Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith, another candidate who supports the plane program, accused the city’s leadership of “making political theater out of human life.” He questioned why their decision comes now, given lackluster positions in the past.

Stefanie Mavronis, Scott’s spokeswoman, emphasized that the planes are only expected to go up in May, shortly after the primary election. The council president is also running for mayor.

“We know what this is about, and it’s not the safety of Baltimore residents,” she said.

Young campaign spokesman Myles Handy said that “Election Day was not factored into the timing of the decision.”

City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, also questioned the lag between announcing the pilot program and its anticipated start date. If police believed the program will make a big difference in reducing crime, he said, he would “assume they’d be putting it up in the air as early as next week.”

“Being that the police department feels that this is an important pilot to run, I would hope they would do it expeditiously,” Schleifer said. “We need to end the bloodshed immediately.”

The surveillance planes add to an array of technology already used for crime-fighting purposes, such as a network of more than 700 street-level surveillance cameras and gunshot detection technology that uses sensors to pinpoint where shootings occur. In early 2019, officials said 8 percent of the closed-circuit TV cameras do not work properly. The police department also has a helicopter unit, Foxtrot.

John Arnold, the Texas philanthropist whose foundation is providing the funding, said in a statement that the funders “hope to learn whether this technology can be a useful part of Baltimore’s crime reduction strategy.”

Baltimore Sun